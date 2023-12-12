ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who stabbed another man to death during a drunken fight will spend four years behind bars. Marty Plateo pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Ryan Spencer.

In July 2022, Platero, Spencer, and two other people were drinking near the La Luz Trailhead, when Platero and Spencer started fighting leading to the stabbing.

Platero was facing up to six years behind bars. Judge Britt Baca-Miller sentenced him to four years with two years of probation.