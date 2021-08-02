Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for assaulting girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 29-year-old Navajo Nation man was sentenced late last month to two years and three months in prison for assaulting his girlfriend last year. According to his plea agreement and other court records, Darrin Begay had been living in a car on the property of his girlfriend’s family in Shiprock. Begay was not allowed in his girlfriend’s family’s home but on the night of August 22, 2020, after arguing through text messages with his girlfriend, identified in court records as Jane Doe, Begay went to her bedroom window and threatened to break it if she did not let him in. She eventually let him in, but they argued because she didn’t want him there.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of New Mexico, Jane Doe eventually fell asleep, but when she woke up in the morning, her necklace and other belongings were missing. Another argument ensued and Begay pulled a pocket knife and slashed her right leg. The news release states that Jane Doe left the house, but Begay followed her, knocked her down and kicked her multiple times. The news release states that Navajo Police arrived and arrested Begay and Jane Doe was transported to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Once released from prison, Begay will be subject to two years of supervised release.

The news release states the Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander F. Flores prosecuted the case. No other information was provided.