Man sentenced to 2 years for stealing bait car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who stole a bait car outside of The Pit was sentenced Monday to two years in prison. Joseph Mendez apologized for his actions saying he’s going through a tough time.
Mendez was also accused of breaking into then Lobo basketball coach Paul Weir’s car and stealing his wallet. Those charges were dismissed.