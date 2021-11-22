Man sentenced to 2 years for stealing bait car

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who stole a bait car outside of The Pit was sentenced Monday to two years in prison. Joseph Mendez apologized for his actions saying he’s going through a tough time.

Mendez was also accused of breaking into then Lobo basketball coach Paul Weir’s car and stealing his wallet. Those charges were dismissed.

