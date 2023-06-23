ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Phillip Garcia was sentenced to two and a half years behind bars Friday morning. The judge cited Garcia’s previous criminal history during Friday’s sentencing.

Earlier in June, a jury found Garcia guilty of larceny, impersonating an officer and resisting arrest. In August of 2022, Garcia went involved in a SWAT standoff with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies. BCSO says Garcia stole two car batteries from an AutoZone on Isleta when employees tried to stop him, he threatened them with a BB gun. Deputies responded to the AutoZone but the suspect then ran inside the home. BCSO SWAT responded to the scene and eventually took Garcia into custody after using gas and a K9.