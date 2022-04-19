ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lucas Heron is being sentenced to 19 and a half years for stabbing and killing Daniel Sandoval at a South Valley Albertson’s in 2018.

On April 7, 2018, police responded to a stabbing at a South Valley Albertson’s. When officers arrived they found Sandoval unresponsive with a stab wound to his chest. Prosecutors say Sandoval and his wife exchanged fleeting eye contact with Herron outside the store, and that’s what set Herron off and led to a confrontation.

Surveillance footage shows Herron stab Sandoval with a six-inch blade, then run out of the store with his younger brother. Herron’s attorney argued it was self-defense, but the state argued Herron did not need to approach the victim at all.

Judge Brett Loveless ruled Herron would serve 19 and a half years for second degree murder, tampering with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The state originally asked for Herron the be sentenced to 22 years and six months. A separate trial determining whether the habitual offender enhancement will apply, will be set at a later date. This enhancement could increase the sentence by 12 additional years.