ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From parents working from home, while their kids were going to school online, to those who lost jobs, or others who lost loved ones. A group of University of New Mexico students are telling the stories of resilient New Mexicans and sharing how they navigated the pandemic.

A team of five UNM students has spent the last year, collecting stories from individuals and communities, with the hopes of sharing human experiences from around the state. "I think that idea that resiliency is a process and people in New Mexico having gone through some challenges before but being able to draw on those experiences, And I think going forward, it bodes well coming out of the pandemic and seeing what we can do when the next big challenge confronts us," says Anthropology student, Andy Gorvetzian.