NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few years ago, Robert Lee Chavez, currently 49 years old, was the focus of a tactical operation that led to an officer-involved shooting. Now, he has been sentenced to serve time in prison.

Chavez was wanted on a felony warrant when State Police tactical officers ordered him to exit a home in Santa Rosa in 2021, according to the Office of the Fourth Judicial District Attorney. When ordered to leave, Chavez threw explosives at the officers and ended up setting the home on fire, the district attorney’s office stated.

A police officer shot Chavez, and he was taken into custody. In May, a jury found Chavez guilty of multiple misdemeanor charges, including assault upon a police officer and dangerous use of explosives.

Chavez has now been sentenced to 14 years in the state’s correctional facilities. The district attorney’s office said one felony count of negligent arson was dismissed.