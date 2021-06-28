Man sentenced to 14 years for running over, killing girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who ran over and killed his girlfriend will spend 14 years behind bars. A witness told police they say Rosie Bowers fall out of a moving truck near Indian School and Pennsylvania. She was then run over by her boyfriend, Joseph Zamora.

Prosecutors argued she was pushed out of Zamora’s truck while Zamora maintained that she jumped out. Last month, Judge Stan Whitaker questioned how Zamora didn’t know he ran over Bowers. “But you had a red light, she’s getting out of the car, before she’s full out of the car you take off, running through a red light. So, those things are telling objective information, to me, that says you know more of what was going on than you want the court to believe,” Whitaker said.

The judge says Zamora will have to serve 85% of his sentence.