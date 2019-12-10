Man sentenced in neighborhood crime spree still on the run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a year after an Albuquerque man terrorized a neighborhood in the Northeast Heights, neighbors are still wondering when he will serve time for the crimes he was sentenced for.

In September 2018, Jose Montano Campo drove a stolen truck through peoples’ garages, mailboxes and cars. He was sentenced to a year in prison, but now he is nowhere to be found.

“The victims are out,” neighbor Paul Jessen said. “Their insurance is up, and there is no consequence for this young man.”

Last year, Montano-Campa wreaked havoc on a neighborhood near Paseo Del Norte and Ventura, ramming a stolen truck into garage doors, cars and mailboxes.

“The garage door is damaged,” neighbor Ben Wine said at the time. “They also damaged the frame around the garage doors and also the rail systems.”

He was sentenced in May to 364 days in jail, but a quick search of MDC’s inmate list shows he is not on the roster.

“I follow up on it because it happened in my neighborhood,” Jessen said.

Jessen checks the list several times a month waiting for Montano-Campa to finally turn himself in.

“Nothing is done,” Jessen said. “There is no accountability. This person does not have to account to society.”

Montano-Campa has been unaccounted for since.

Despite a metro court judge previously identifying him as a flight risk, District Court Judge Brett Loveless gave him the option to turn himself in three weeks after sentencing.

“I trust in our judicial system to take care of our community,” neighbor Laura Hines said. “However, it is disappointing that they trusted he would turn himself in.”

Neighbors believe he is still a danger to the community.

“It makes you scared to realize some of these people commit crimes over and over again without going to justice and paying for their crimes,” one neighbor said.

Jessen believes this case is just a drop in the bucket.

“This is a microcosm of what is happening throughout the city,” Jessen said.

There is a warrant out for his arrest. KRQE News 13 reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department about the case, but we never received a response.

The District Attorney’s office said it is up to the judge’s discretion whether defendants are remanded into custody or are allowed to turn themselves in at a later date.