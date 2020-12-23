Man sentenced in deadly 2018 hit and run near Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man will serve a year behind bars for a 2018 hit and run that killed a motorcyclist. Police said at the time, Ryan Palma, 25, was speeding on I-25 near Santa Fe when he rear-ended 20-year-old Emmanual Hernandez, killing him. Monday, a judge sentenced Palma after he took a plea deal earlier this month for leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, prosecutors say Palma was racing in Waldo Canyon before the crash but they had no evidence he was driving recklessly when the crash happened. Palma was sentenced to a year in jail, followed by just under 16 months of house arrest. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer noted Palma’s time served including house arrest as he awaited trial, jail time, and post-conviction house arrest will equal about three years and ordered him to serve three additional years on probation.

Also as part of Palma’s plea deal, he will have to pay restitution to Hernandez’s family.

