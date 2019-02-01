Man sentenced in Chaparral home invasion case

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jason Krcelic

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) - A man accused in a violent home invasion will spend most of his life behind bars.

Jason Krcelic, 37, was found guilty last month on nine felony charges after he and two others armed with guns posed as DEA agents and forced their way into a Chaparral home last spring.

Once inside, the trio bound the family, including three children. They then took more than $3,000 and other items from the home.

Krcelic faced 59 years in prison. Friday, Judge Waylon sentenced him to 37 and a half years behind bars.