Man sentenced for smuggling firearms out of US

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico reports that Genovevo Alvarez-Ronquillo, 55, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for fraudulently purchasing firearms in the United States and then smuggling them to Mexico for resale.

According to a news release, in December 2019, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict against Alvarez-Ronquillo, a citizen of Mexico with legal residence in the U.S. On March 6, 2019, the owner of a Las Cruces pawnshop alerted federal agents that Alvarez-Ronquillo had purchased multiple firearms with records showing that Alvarez-Ronquillo crossed the border near the dates of those transactions. Records recovered from two pawnshops in Las Cruces revealed that Alvarez-Ronquillo had purchased 33 firearms between June 2018 and Feb. 2019 according to the same news release.

On March 18, 2019, agents learned that Alvarez-Ronquillo had purchased nine more firearms but had to wait for background approval before taking them and on March 22, Alvarez-Ronquillo returned to the business to collect the firearms but agents arrived to question Alvarez-Ronquillo and arrested him later that day according to the same news release.

Alvarez-Ronquillo will be subject to two years of supervised release. However, the court has recommended that Immigration and Customs Enforcement begin removal proceedings during the service of his sentence.

