ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ryan Kolpin, is accused of shooting at an Albuquerque Police Department helicopter in March of 2023. Kolpin pleaded no contest to aggravated assault upon an officer and negligent use of a deadly weapon Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, two officers said they saw Kolpin,30, fired around four shots from an apartment near Espanola and Zuni. They say the pilot had to make defensive maneuvers to avoid getting hit. Judge Clara Moran sentenced Kolpin to three years behind bars.