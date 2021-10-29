Man sentenced for front-end loader assault on police

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man who tried to hit two police cars with a front loader will serve a three-year sentence. Police say Flabio Herrera stole the front loader and drove it through yards in Chaves County on August 15.

When officers found him, they say Herrera turned the front loader toward them. The officers shot at him but Herrera still tried to flee on foot. They eventually tackled him to the ground and arrested him. He pleaded guilty in that case and pled no contest to an armed robbery case in September 2020.