CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate who escaped from the Curry County Detention Center will spend an additional three decades behind bars.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced 26-year-old Ricky Sena to a maximum of 30 years for the escape last summer. Sena, along with Victor Apodaca and Aaron Clark, got help from a jail guard to slip out.

All three were arrested four days later. Apodaca and Clark both pleaded guilty. Their agreements came with 16 and 11 years.