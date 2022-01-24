Man sentenced for disposing bodies of 2 Albuquerque teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man will spend six years in prison for his role in the murder of two Albuquerque teens. Anthony Aragon pled guilty to tampering with evidence and conspiracy last month, two years after he helped dispose of the bodies of 15-year-old Collin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef. The teens were tortured and shot to death and their bodies were dumped in a shallow grave on a mesa west of Rio Rancho.

Police believe it was a drug deal gone wrong. Collin Romero’s mother spoke directly to Aragon before he learned his fate. “You are a father. Your own flesh and blood were the same age as Collin and Ahmed at the time. I will never understand why you were involved or why you didn’t go straight to the police,” said the mother of Collin, Amanda Kimbrell.

Stephen Goldman Jr., Jimmie Dunbar Atkins, and Julio Almentero are all awaiting trial for their role in the murders.