ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the brothers who committed a string of crimes in the Metro over the course of four months will spend more than a decade behind bars.

Adrian Cly, and his brother Jeremy Cly, both took plea deals in this case, admitting to planning and carrying out a string of armed robberies from March to June last year. The crimes included stealing a bait car from a parking lot on University and carjacking multiple victims.

Adrian Cly was in front of Judge Brett Loveless for a sentencing hearing Tuesday morning.

The State asked for the maximum punishment allowed under his plea deal. Judge Loveless agreed to give Adrian Cly 12 years behind bars.

Jeremy Cly is scheduled to be sentenced on November 2.