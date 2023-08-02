ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elijah Amos was sentenced to 20 years behind bars Wednesday. In 2019, Amos shot and killed Isaac Candelaria while attempting to steal his bicycle at a bus stop near Central and Rio Grande in Albuquerque.
Amos evaded authorities until a tip led authorities to him in the fall of 2020. Amos pleaded guilty to second degree murder and armed robbery last month. Wednesday morning a judge sentenced Amos to serve 20 years behind bars, followed by five years of probation.