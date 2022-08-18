NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Romeo Martinez, 23, has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for assaulting his grandmother’s sister during a dispute. According to court records, Martinez went to his grandmother’s home on the Mescalero Apache Reservation in June 2021. Martinez is not an enrolled member of any federally-recognized Tribe and is not allowed to be on the Mescalero Apache Reservation after alleged assaults on Tribal members.

Martinez accused his grandmother and her sister of having his vehicle towed. He attacked the sister, hitting her in the face several times, and broke her nose and septum. Officials say the victim’s nose is now disfigured and her ability to breathe has been impacted.

Martinez pled guilty to the charges earlier this year. Once released, he will be subject to three years of supervised release.