ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged in connection to a deadly drunk driving crash has been sentenced. 28-year-old Zachary Jaramillo will spend nine years behind bars for crashing into and killing Casey Michael Hall in 2020.

Then-24-year-old Jaramillo was intoxicated and was traveling at high speeds going westbound on Paseo Del Norte when he hit Hall’s car from behind. Hall then lost control of the car, crashed into objects in a median, and died at the scene.

Three years later, in October 2023, Jaramillo pleaded no contest to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. He faced a maximum sentence of ten years.