ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Donovin Santiago, who pleaded guilty to a murder he committed as a minor, was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday.

In 2019 Leopoldo Jaquez was trying to intervene when he saw Santiago abusing his girlfriend near Central and Yale. When trying to intervene Santiago pulled out a gun and shot Jaquez. Santiago was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting.

Thursday a judge sentenced Santiago to 11 years in prison after suspending four years of the maximum 15 possible years.