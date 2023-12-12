ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second of two men who admitted to shooting and killing a homeless man in Albuquerque and then bragged about it was sentenced Tuesday. Anthony Gallegos was facing 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to first-degree murder three months ago in connection to the 2018 shooting death of Ronnie Ross.

Gallegos was in front of Judge Courtney Weaks for a sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon. “Mr. Gallegos, it’s rare for somebody, you had just turned 17 I believe when this crime happened. And it’s rare for somebody that young to be engaged in such heinous action.”

It happened in March 2019, when the then-17-year-old Gallegos and 15-year-old Timothy Chavez shot and killed Ross near the Crown Plaza Hotel where both had previously been at a party. Investigators said Chavez left the party and shot Ross six times. Chavez eventually returned with Gallegos and shot Ross another six times.

The pair then went back to the party and even bragged about shooting Ross. By the time police found Ross, he was dead.

Ross’ niece read a statement to the court from her mother, Ross’ sister. “Regardless of what Timothy Chavez and Anthony Gallegos thought, Ronnie was not just a homeless person that could be carelessly murdered. Ronnie was so much more then that. He was a living being that did not deserve what had happened to him,” said Justine Johnson.

Family described in court that Ross had moved to Albuquerque from Shiprock to find work but struggled with alcoholism leading to him living on the streets.

Gallegos was sentenced to just over 12 years in prison. He’ll serve two years probation after being released. Timothy Chavez pled guilty to first-degree murder two years ago. He will spend the next 13 years behind bars.