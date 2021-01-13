Man sentenced after involved in Albuquerque business break-ins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man will spend three years on probation for a jewelry store break-in. Leroy Martinez and another man stole a truck from an electrical business and crashed into the jewelry store in February of 2020.

As part of an agreement, Martinez pleaded no contest, and four charges against him were dismissed. He faced three years in prison but the judge suspended that sentence. Martinez was also accused in a similar break-in at a gun store but prosecutors said in court Wednesday it longer appears he took part in that crime.

Police say Leroy Martinez and a man known as “Smiles” stole several trucks from McDade-Woodcock Electrical in February of 2020. The pair then took one of those trucks and rammed it into Dad’s Fine Jewelry Store near Wyoming and Candelaria.

