NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Four Corners man will be headed to prison for a long time. He pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, but records show he has a lengthy criminal history.

A judge sentenced Terry Joplin to 20 years after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and evidence tampering charges.

Online court records show his criminal history dates back to 1994 with several theft, fraud, and drug charges. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said Joplin has been arrested at least 37 times, but many cases got dismissed.

The department asked Judge Daylene Marsh to sentence Joplin to the max on his latest case, and she did just that.