Man runs from cops, asks to see Barack Obama

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man barricaded himself in his apartment Tuesday night and had an odd request for Albuquerque Police.

According to a criminal complaint, police saw 39-year-old Jesse Zimmerman driving a car on Montgomery without a license plate and a busted taillight Tuesday evening. APD tried to pull the car over but Zimmerman sped up, even driving around spike strips deployed by officers.

Zimmerman ran red lights and even drove east on westbound lanes of Montgomery to avoid police, the complaint states. He then led officers to the Arioso apartments where Zimmerman quickly ran into one of the units.

Police went to the front door of the apartment and tried to gain access however, Zimmerman forced the door shut, even though his mother was trying to open it. Officers told Zimmerman he needed to open the door to discuss misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

That’s when Zimmerman told police he was not going to open the door unless they brought him former President Barack Obama. Zimmerman also claimed that if his mother opened the door, he would fight the police, “to the death.”

The complaint states once police gained access to the apartment, Zimmerman quickly ran to the bathroom to hide. Four officers were able to arrest Zimmerman shortly after.

Zimmerman was arrested for the aggravated fleeing of an officer, false imprisonment of his mother and for five outstanding misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. His criminal history includes DWI and disorderly conduct.