ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of robbing a Subway sandwich shop tried to hide from police by ducking under a pile of clothes. It didn’t work.

Española Police arrested 26-year-old Jeremy Lopez last week after a roughly hour-long standoff in neighboring Santa Fe county. According to a criminal complaint, Lopez was found hiding under “a pile of clothes” inside a home.

Before the arrest, around 6:20 p.m. on February 23, 2022, police got a call from workers inside the Subway restaurant on N. Riverside Drive near the corner of Fairview Lane. A store employee told police a man wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a red bandana on his face came into the store and pulled out a gun. The employee said the man yelled, “give me everything in the register or you’re gonna ****ing die, right now!”

The woman emptied the register and gave the money to the suspect, who then took off in a car. Police confirmed the events of the robbery through surveillance video.

As officers reviewed video footage of the robbery, police were able to identify Lopez as the possible suspect. The car the suspect drove off in – a 4-door, dark-colored Mazda – was also identified as belonging to Lopez’s mother.

Around 8:30 p.m., Española police officers were notified by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office (SFSO) that deputies had found the car believed to be involved in the robbery, in front of a mobile home on the edge of Santa Fe County, near Cuartelez. Deputies began using their public address system to make call-outs to the home.

According to the complaint, after about 13 minutes, 26-year-old Tamara Torres came out of the house with her arms raised and was taken into custody. Torres told deputies she was Lopez’s girlfriend, and that she didn’t know where Lopez was. According to the complaint, Torrez claimed Lopez was not in the house.

The complaint states after another 45 minutes of call-outs to the home, deputies entered the home with permission from the homeowner. Lopez was found by deputies in the living room, hiding under a pile of clothes. The homeowner told police she knows both Torres and Lopez but did not give them permission to be in the house.

Lopez was charged with armed robbery and attempting to commit a felony. Torres was charged with resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer and trespassing.