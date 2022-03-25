ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who robbed a southeast Albuquerque credit union Friday morning. Officials say around 10:16 a.m., a man wearing a black hooded jacket with fur around the hood and wrists entered the Rio Grande Credit Union at 301 Rio Bravo Blvd SE and handed a note to a teller.

The note demanded money, the robber received an undisclosed amount and left. Officials say the man is Hispanic, in his late 20s or early 30s, 5’10” tall, with a thin build. Along with the jacket, the man was wearing a blue mask, and black pants.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300. Tips can be submitted online as well.