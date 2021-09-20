Man robs Albuquerque credit union armed with only a note

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed an Albuquerque credit union Monday afternoon. The robbery happened at the Sandia Federal Credit Union on the 8500 block of Candelaria NE around 4:00 p.m.

Officials say the male suspect – wearing an olive green long-sleeve, button-up shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes, and a blue surgical mask – walked in and handed the teller a note. The teller then handed over an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then left the bank.

According to a press release, the suspect is a white male, between 30 and 40 years old, heavyset, and about 5’10” tall. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online.

