Man reported missing days before Christmas found murdered in Belen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a missing man was found murdered in Belen. Michael Yarbrough, 52, was reported missing on December 21. APD says they learned his body had been found weeks before after a car fire in Belen.
APD’s homicide unit is working with the Belen Police Department and the State Fire Marshal to determine where Yarbrough was killed and the circumstances of this death. No other information was provided.