ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man will not be spending any more time behind bars due to the plea deal he took for a deadly shooting in 2021. Yonnis Abreu was initially charged with the murder of Dylan Spiess at an east Central motel.

While awaiting trial last year, Abreu cut off his ankle monitor and was on the run for six weeks before he was caught. Friday morning, August 4, he pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 18 months at a correctional facility. However, Abreu has already served all 18 months and will now walk free.