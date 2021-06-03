Man receives prison sentence for assault of flight attendants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that a California man has been sentenced in federal court for assaulting two flight attendants during a flight to Albuquerque. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Alton James Johnson of Yuba City, California was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty on January 12.

According to a plea agreement, during a flight from San Diego, California to Albuquerque on December 23, 2019, Johnson repeatedly touched a female flight attendant on the backs of her legs. After telling him to stop, Johnson then reportedly grabbed the flight attendant by the buttocks.

A second flight attendant stepped in and asked Johnson not to touch any flight attendants. At this time, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reports Johnson forcefully grabbed the second flight attendant by the arm.

Johnson reportedly admitted to being under the influence of alcohol but acknowledged that he was in control of his actions when the assaults occurred. The FBI investigated this case while Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaymie L. Roybal prosecuted the case.