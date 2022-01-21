Man receives plea deal for 6th DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man arrested for his ninth DWI in 2021 pled guilty but only to his sixth DWI on Friday, Jan. 21. He won’t be facing the penalities mandated for a ninth conviction. “The terms are that you are going to be pleading guilty to driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, a sixth offense,” said Judge Britt Baca-Miller.

Sixty-year-old Anthony Ruiz was arrested at the Blake’s Lotaburger near I-40 and Carlisle Blvd. after a witness said he was acting strangely, repeating his food preference, rocking back and forth, and talking about whiskey. An officer found Ruiz eating his burger in the parking lot.

Under a plea agreement, Ruiz admits to seven prior DWIs but is allowed to plead to only his sixth. He faces up to 18 months in prison.

If he had been convicted of an eighth DWI, he would face a mandatory 10 years in prison. KRQE News 13 is working to find out why prosecutors would offer such a deal.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide additional information as it becomes available.