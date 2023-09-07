ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are looking for an Albuquerque man who is facing kidnapping and armed robbery charges in connection to crimes that occurred last week. An arrest warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Eduardo Hernandez.

According to the criminal complaint, a man picked up Hernandez in Albuquerque. The pair drove around for a bit before Hernandez pulled a gun on the driver, demanding a ride to Santa Fe. When they arrived, he robbed the driver and took off.

Hernandez is now facing numerous charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, and armed robbery. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the state police.