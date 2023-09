ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of fleeing from police after a shooting at a party was arraigned in court Monday.

Police said Nikko Starr was one of five people speeding down I-40 earlier this month.

After getting off the highway, the car stopped several times as the passengers ran away on foot.

Police eventually hit it with a spike strip and arrested Starr and his girlfriend, Kelsey Medina. He has pleaded not guilty.