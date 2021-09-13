Man pleads no contest to deadly DWI crash on Christmas Eve 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A drunk driver who killed a man on Christmas Eve plead no contest. Jordon Johnson ran a red light at Coors and Fortuna on Christmas Eve 2018 killing Kelly Chavez.

Chavez was on his way home from a Christmas party at his sister’s house. Johnson had failed to comply with the rules of the court while awaiting trial. He was re-arrested last September, he’s been in jail ever since.

Monday in court, he plead no contest to vehicular homicide and DWI. As part of the plea agreement, Johnson would be sentenced to 12 years but if he violates any part of the sentencing agreement, break any other law or violates probation, he could be sent back to prison to serve a total of 19 years.