ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with raping a woman walking down an Albuquerque street has pleaded no contest to a lesser charge.

Donovan Mason is accused of following the woman along Second Street near Osuna last May. She says the man started talking to her when he attacked.

Deputies found him in the area shortly after. With his plea for criminal sexual contact, he faces up to 364 days in jail.