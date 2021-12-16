Man pleads no contest for fatal street racing crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The driver accused of killing a man while street racing two years ago has pled no contest. Police say Francisco Reyes Merlos was driving nearly 90 mph down Montomgery in October 2019 when he crashed into another car carrying Travis Dehart and his 15-year-old daughter.
Dehart was teaching his daughter how to drive. Reyes Merlos changed his plea on Thursday, KRQE News 13 is waiting to find out how much time he faces behind bars. He will be sentenced in 60 days.