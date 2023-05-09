NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to many charges after a 2020 police chance that ended in a four-vehicle accident and killed Danielle Perez. Now, exactly three years after the accident, Eric Solis has pleaded guilty and will face up to 21 years in prison.

On May 9, 2020, Sunland Park Police and New Mexico State Police responded to a reckless driver chase that resulted in a four-vehicle crash. The incident occurred at the intersection of State Road 273 and State Road 136 near the El Paso border.

Solis was allegedly driving 95 miles per hour when he ran a red light and crashed into the first of three vehicles; that crash then caused a ripple crash, resulting in the death of Danielle Perez and injuries to all of the other people involved. Authorities confirmed that Solis had a suspended license, and the car he was driving had a suspended registration and insurance.

On May 9, 2023, Solis pleaded guilty to five counts of great bodily injury by vehicle, one count of homicide by vehicle, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, and failure to maintain a traffic lane. Solis will be sentenced at a later date.