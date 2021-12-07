Man pleads guilty to tampering with evidence in murder of 2 teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man tied to the murder of two Albuquerque teens has pleaded guilty. Investigators say Anthony Aragon helped dispose of the bodies of 14-year-old Ahmen Lateef and 15-year-old Colin Romero.

The two went missing in December 2018 in what police believe was a drug deal gone wrong. Their bodies were eventually found on a mesa west of Rio Rancho. They had been tortured and shot. As part of the plea deal, Aragon will serve six weeks in prison.

