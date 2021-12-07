Man pleads guilty to tampering with evidence in murder of 2 teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced on Tuesday that one of the clubs original players, defender Justin Schmidt, will be leaving the club to join the US Army. His service is set to begin immediately.

While Schmidt feels like he is being pulled in a new direction, he says that his time with United has meant a lot to him. "I think one of the most important things that I had to learn before I take on this new step is community.... Whether that's the staff, whether it's the players, the fans, every single one has helped me learn and really take in what the value of community is."