Man pleads guilty to tampering with evidence in murder of 2 teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man tied to the murder of two Albuquerque teens has pleaded guilty. Investigators say Anthony Aragon helped dispose of the bodies of 14-year-old Ahmen Lateef and 15-year-old Colin Romero.
Story continues below
- Crime: Thief with a sweet tooth causes a lot of damage to Albuquerque chocolate shop
- Holiday: Why Christmas trees will be more expensive, harder to find this season
- Weather: Weather goes downhill from Tuesday on
- Weird: Woman reportedly caught breastfeeding cat on Delta Airlines flight
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 6 de Diciembre 2021
The two went missing in December 2018 in what police believe was a drug deal gone wrong. Their bodies were eventually found on a mesa west of Rio Rancho. They had been tortured and shot. As part of the plea deal, Aragon will serve six weeks in prison.