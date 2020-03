ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of breaking into Lobo Basketball Coach Paul Weir’s car has taken a plea in a separate case.

Joseph Mendez was arrested last year for allegedly breaking into Coach Weir’s car and stealing his wallet with $500 inside. That case was later dismissed, but Monday in court Mendez pleaded guilty to stealing a bait car near The Pit a month later.

Mendez is facing 18 months behind bars.