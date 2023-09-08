ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a terrifying scene on the Rail Runner last year: a man stabbed three people and then took off. Now, the man who did it will go to prison. 34-year-old Luis Sanchez pled guilty Friday and is now facing more than a decade behind bars on three counts of aggravated battery and one count of being a felon in possession of a destructive device.

On March 19, 2022, Sanchez boarded the Rail Runner at the Downtown Albuquerque station with about 100 people. Sanchez got into a fight with a passenger and stabbed them; when security tried to get him off the train at the Montaño station Sanchez stabbed that security guard and another passenger before running off.

“You know, we’ve never seen anything like this and so we were really happy that the situation wasn’t worse,” said Augusta Meyers, communications manager for Rio Metro Regional Transit District, after the stabbing spree last year.

When police caught up to him, Sanchez was found with a gun in his backpack. He’s been behind bars since awaiting trial.

“You understand that it’s entirely agreed upon that you’re going to serve 13 years in the Department of Corrections and it’s only the probationary term that’s going to be determined after that at sentencing. Is that clear?” asked Judge Clara Moran, Second Judicial District Court.

“Yes ma’am,” Sanchez answered.

This plea agreement included enhancements to the amount of time needing to be served because Sanchez is a ‘habitual offender.’ His record includes aggravated battery, residential burglary, and DWI charges.

Originally, Sanchez was facing eight counts in this case, which included charges of attempting to disarm a peace officer and resisting arrest.

The judge will set his sentencing within the next three weeks to a month. Attorneys are still working out what Sanchez’s probation will be. The prosecution wants Sanchez on five years of supervised parole after his 13-year sentence; the defense wants that suspended without condition. Those terms will be decided at this sentencing.