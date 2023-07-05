ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryl Clark, 30, pleaded guilty to three charges of robbery and three charges of robber with a deadly weapon Wednesday. Clark was accused of multiple robberies between August 2020 and April 2021 at several Walmart and Target stores in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Los Lunas.

The investigator with the Attorney General’s office says in one case, Clark is accused of grabbing a female loss prevention officer around her neck and throwing her to the ground. Clark is facing between five and 15 years behind bars when he is sentenced.