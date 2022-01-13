Man pleads guilty to sending, receiving sexually explicit photos with minor

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – An elderly Carlsbad man has admitted to sending and receiving sexually explicit images from a young Florida girl. Billy West, 78, pled guilty to federal child enticement charges.
Last April, West texted an inappropriate photo of himself under the screen name “Piper” and the nine-year-old sent one back. West says he knew the girl was a minor. He faces between ten years to life in prison.