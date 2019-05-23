Man pleads guilty to killing woman with axe, shooting deputy Video

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - Wednesday, Andrew Magill changed his plea from not guilty to guilty for decapitating a woman with an axe after a chance encounter with him, and for shooting a deputy in April 2017.

Now, two years later, his attorneys have stopped arguing he's insane and prosecutors released some chilling interrogation video. In it, you can still see blood on his hands.

"I had to chop this lady's head off with an axe. I bum rushed her, 'boom' like that, got an axe, because I knew it was the right thing to do," Magill said.

Officials say that woman was Mary Ann Moorehouse, who worked at Coe Ranch near Ruidoso Downs. She had called a friend saying she was going to investigate a stranger she had spotted on the property.

A driver later found Magill walking in the area and took him to the Ruidoso Downs Police Department.

At the time this video was taken, police didn't know about Moorehouse's murder, but Magill told them.

"I had to kill somebody to get rid of him, because he was possessing...he possessed my dad," he said.

Magill rants about being 'Jesus' and about saving the world.

"The other day I realized I was God, or Jesus, and I was forgiving the world's sins," said Magill.

"From that point he baptized himself, as he said, in a creek that was nearby," said 12th Judicial District Attorney John Sugg in court.

Sugg has argued all along this was a clear cut case of murder. Months after the killing, Magill entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. On Wednesday however, Magill pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The deal comes after the DA's office hired psychiatrist Michael Welner, who has testified in several high profile cases, including the case of Andrea Yates. Dr. Welner concluded Magill was under a drug-induced psychosis at the time of the killing. That testimony came with a hefty price tag of $93,000.

Sugg says it was worth the money.

"If he was found not guilty by reason of insanity, which is what their doctor's opinion was, then he could've been out in a month, and that was a situation we just couldn't chance," said Sugg. "He's known as being one of the best in the business, and we weren't going to spare that expense."

After the killing, Magill got into a struggle with Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Green at the hospital. He grabbed the deputy's gun and shot him in the arm, ending his career.

Magill faces up to 51 years in prison when he's sentenced in September.

