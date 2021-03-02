Man pleads guilty to killing teen in 2019 hit and run

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man pled guilty Tuesday to killing a New Mexico high schooler in a hit and run. In April of 2019, Oscar Anchondo was behind the wheel of a truck when he hit and killed 16-year-old Beto Romero as he was getting into his car outside his home near Anthony, New Mexico.

Romero was a student at Gadsden High School and an athlete who was on his way to school that morning. According to a news release, Anchondo’s truck collided with Beto’s car throwing him under the truck, dragging him into the street, and running over him. Police believe that Anchondo may have been on meth at the time of the crash.

According to a news release, several witnesses saw Anchondo driving fast, and erratically missing other drivers. Anchondo pleaded guilty Tuesday to homicide by vehicle (reckless driving), leaving the scene of an accident (great bodily harm or death), tampering with evidence, and one count, driving with no driver’s license and one count, no insurance in Third District Court of Doña Ana County.

Anchondo will be sentenced at a later date. The state says it will argue for the maximum sentence of nine years in prison.