ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with multiple crimes in connection to an Albuquerque murder in 2022 took a plea deal in court Friday. Christopher Valencia pled guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of 20-year-old Ryan Costello.

Police said Valencia and Costello knew each other, and they were involved in an argument at a gas station about a handgun Valencia had with him. According to police, Valencia told officers that he used the handgun to shoot Costello because he believed Costello was going to try to take it from him.

Valencia had seven other charges dropped as a part of the plea deal and is facing up to six years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation. A sentencing date has not been set.