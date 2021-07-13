Man pleads guilty to intimidating witness in protest shooting case

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man plead guilty to intimidating a witness in the case involving the vandalism of a controversial statue. At a protest in June of 2020, demonstrators vandalized the Juan de Onate statue. It ended when police say Steven Baca opened fire on the protestors.

Daniel Carr admitted Tuesday to showing up to a witness’s house and threatening them if they testified against Baca. Judge Courtney Weaks sentenced Carr to three years probation with no prison time and 50 hours of community service.

Baca is accused of shooting a man at a protest over the removal of the Oñate statue in front of the Albuquerque Museum in 2020. Before the shooting happened, Baca was also seen throwing a woman down during the protest.

