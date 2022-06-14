NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man has admitted to starting fires in the Petroglyph National Monument. Dominic Thomas pleaded guilty to federal arson charges, for intentionally lighting vegetation on fire at the national monument back in September.

Thomas was in the area of the JA Volcano, which is closed to the public. According to a criminal complaint, Thomas admitted to starting fires nine to ten times because he was mad and bored. Investigators say the fire burned 23 fence posts and about a quarter acre. As part of the plea deal, federal prosecutors recommended Thomas be released with time served, since he has accepted responsibility for his actions.