ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brandon Baldwin, the man charged charged with DWI, driving through a traffic closure and hitting a police officer with his car during Balloon Fiesta, will avoid further jail time.

Police say during the 2021 Balloon Fiesta, Baldwin sped passed two public service aides, driving through a traffic closure. Another officer still could not stop him. After the incident, Baldwin was charged with DWI and three counts of aggravated battery. One of those charges was on a police officer.

Wednesday in court, two of the officers indented to serve as witnesses could not be reached since they have since retired. Baldwin pleaded guilty to aggravated DWI and one count of misdemeanor assault. As part of the plea deal, Baldwin was sentenced to time served, 24 hours of community service and nine months probation.