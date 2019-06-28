Man pleads guilty to criminal sexual contact of a minor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The man who owns the Rio Rancho home where a six-year-old girl was killed has pleaded guilty in a separate case that also involves a minor.

During the investigation into the death Ariana Romeo last fall, investigators learned Winston Scates had molested a different young girl in the home. Friday court, Scates pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Scates’ plea agreement lowers his maximum jail time to four years. His trial, in this case, is set for August.

